Friends of the Earth’s 'Malta Farm Map' connects consumers with farmers

Friends of the Earth Malta has re-launched the ‘Malta Farm Map’, an initiative designed to foster and champion local farmers, enabling them to sell their fresh fruits and vegetables directly to consumers.

The map is an online platform dedicated to showcasing local farms and producers who wish to bypass intermediaries in their sales transactions in Malta and Gozo.

The primary goal of the ‘Malta Farm Map’ is to establish a direct sales platform for agricultural producers and customers, enabling them to easily identify where and how to purchase products and services directly from local farms. This initiative seeks to bridge the gap between small, local producers and consumers.

The ‘Malta Farm Map’ is readily accessible online, boasting user-friendly navigation on both desktop and mobile devices.

Users can explore the interactive map to locate farmers in their vicinity, discover farm shops, farm markets, and organic produce suppliers. By clicking on the map icons, users can access brief descriptions of the farmers, the products they offer, and their contact information.

“Eating sustainably produced food not only benefits our own well-being but also plays a crucial role in preserving our environment. Friends of the Earth Malta is committed to supporting sustainable agriculture and promoting the consumption of fresh, seasonal produce cultivated by local, small-scale farmers,” a statement read.

Consumers can visit the ‘Malta Farm Map’ website here.

Additionally, FoEM invites local farmers to register on the platform through the provided form here.