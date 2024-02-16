Colonel Mark Mallia appointed Transport Malta CEO

Colonel Mark Mallia has been appointed Transport Malta Chief Executive Officer.

Mallia replaces Jonathan Borg who resigned from the post last week.

Having graduated with a Masters in Management from the University of Malta, Mallia also served in the AFM as deputy commander.

However, he was the subject of a promotion scandal in 2013 together with Commander Jeffrey Curmi. The two were promoted from majors to lieutenant colonels, and finally colonels, over the space of just a few weeks in 2013.

At the time, the government said their promotions were overdue and that political prejudice under the former administration kept them from advancing.

Mark Mallia previously held the post of Identity Malta, now Identita, CEO.