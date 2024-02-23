Frank Fabri appointed Aquatic Resources Malta CEO

Frank Fabri has been appointed CEO of Aquatic Resources Malta, the Fisheries Ministry has announced.

The entity, set up in November 2023, is tasked with investing in research and innovation projects which boost the local fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

Fabri resigned from his post as education permanent secretary, weeks after former minister Justyne Caruana stepped down from Cabinet as a result of an ethics probe into a €15,000 contract to her partner, Daniel Bogdanovic, for a job he was unable to do.

Fabri has held a number of positions include Director, General Director, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education, as well as the first General Manager at the training school within the ITS, which opened a year ago.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Alicia Bugeja Said, congratulated Fabri on his new role within this entity. She highlighted that he has extensive experience in implementing various projects that have been entrusted to him.

She also mentioned that Aquatic Resources Malta plays a crucial role in the growth of the blue economy in Malta, “providing new job opportunities for young people interested in specializing in maritime sciences.”