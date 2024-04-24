BCA to access Sliema collapse building, says structure could impact third parties

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) is requesting access to the Sliema house that collapsed last Saturday, arguing that the structure poses a danger to third-party buildings in the area.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BCA said it made a request to the inquiring magistrate on the case to access the premises and carry out all the necessary work to ensure third parties and the public are not at risk.

This request was accepted, and the authority will hire an architect, contractor, site technical officer, licensed builder and health and safety officer to assess the works under the supervision of the court-appointed expert.

The authority reiterated that there are no approved or pending applications concerning the works, and so there was no permit for the works to begin. “Nor were there any reports received by the authority before the incident in question.”

“Due to the nature of the pending investigation through the magisterial inquiry, the authority will not be commenting further.”

