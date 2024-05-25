13 proposals for floating solar farms received in market consultation exercise, regulator says

The Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) has received 13 proposals for the potential development of floating solar farms in Maltese territorial waters, in a response which the Government has described as “substantial” and “reflecting Malta’s potential for green energy.”

The submissions, received from both local and international operators, were received as part of REWS’ preliminary market consultation, aimed at assessing “the market’s readiness for the potential development of offshore solar farms,” the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Regeneration of the Grand Harbour said on Saturday.

At the beginning of 2024, an area four nautical miles off the coast of Delimara was identified as the first possible site for the development of grid-connected floating solar technology projects, with a potential capacity of producing 50 megawatts of renewable energy.

“The strong interest shown by investors reflects the credibility that Malta is garnering in its energy sector, including renewable energy. The government is already investing a lot in supporting households and businesses that wish to invest in cleaner energy. Now, we are pushing for the next level by assessing the potential to develop floating solar farms,” Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said.

REWS CEO, Ing. Marjohn Abela, explained that the submissions will now be reviewed by the regulator. A committee of technical experts would evaluate the proposals and, depending on the outcome of this review, further clarifications might be requested from the proponents.

“The aim of the PMC is to evaluate investors’ interest and assess how prepared the market is for such projects. It also supports ongoing work, paving the way for an eventual competitive call for offers,” Abela explained.