[WATCH] First election as president for Myriam Spiteri Debono

President Myriam Spiteri Debono voted in her home town on Saturday, her first election as head of state.

Escorted by police, Spiteri Debono voted in the Birkirkara secondary school, where she has been voting for years.

Indeed, some of the assistant electoral commissioners recalled overseeing the same voting rooms that she had voted in previously.

This is her first election as President of Malta, having been appointed to the position last April.

Spiteri Debono was joined by her husband in the voting room.

Malta is taking to the polls today as the public votes for their representatives in the European Parliament and respective local councils.

Prime Minister Robert Abela already voted in Żejtun with his wife Lydia. They were welcomed to the polling station by Chief Electoral Commissioner Joseph Camilleri.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech voted in his home town Mosta, while European Parliament President Roberta Metsola cast her votes in Sliema.