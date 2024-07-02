Birkirkara still lacking mayor as no consensus was reached between councillors

In a Facebook post, the PL's Yana Borg Debono Grech stated that during a local council meeting on Tuesday, her party nominated her for mayor, as six councillors voted in favour, while seven voted against.

Borg Debono Grech stated that the when the PN put forward their nominee, the exact same situation played out.

"This happened because the parties' councillors voted for their party's respective nominees, while the independent voted against the PL and the PN." She further explained that the PL's proposal was to have independent candidate Kaylocke Buhagiar serve as vice-mayor.

Another meeting is to be held next Tuesday.