Birkirkara still lacking mayor as no consensus was reached between councillors
Independent Birkirkara councillor Kaylocke Buhagiar voted against both the PL's and the PN's nominees for mayor
Birkirkara remains without a mayor, following a lack of agreement on which elected councillor should fill the post.
In the previous local council election, no party obtained a majority in Birkirkara with the PN and PL electing six councillors each, and independent candidate Kaylocke Buhagiar getting elected.
In a Facebook post, the PL's Yana Borg Debono Grech stated that during a local council meeting on Tuesday, her party nominated her for mayor, as six councillors voted in favour, while seven voted against.
Borg Debono Grech stated that the when the PN put forward their nominee, the exact same situation played out.
"This happened because the parties' councillors voted for their party's respective nominees, while the independent voted against the PL and the PN." She further explained that the PL's proposal was to have independent candidate Kaylocke Buhagiar serve as vice-mayor.
Another meeting is to be held next Tuesday.