Green waters being investigated in several bays across Malta

After green water started to surface around a number of bays in Malta, The Environment and Resources Authority and the Environmental Health Directorate will collect samples to determine the cause.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the authorities released a joint statement stating that they are investigating the situation in several bays, but did not specify which areas are affected.

“Samples will be collected and analysed, so as to determine the cause of these episodes,” the statement reads. “It is to be noted that such algal blooms may occur due to high temperatures and reduced water circulation, conditions typical of heatwaves such as the one we are currently experiencing.”

The statement comes after photos started circulating online of green waters in Balluta Bay, sparking public outrage at the state of local beaches.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech took to Facebook to share in the outrage, saying it is unacceptable for the Labour government “to do nothing to the extent that many bays are closed in summer because of a drainage leak”.

“It is even more unacceptable for bays to remain contaminated for a month and a half due to drainage flows.”