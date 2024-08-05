Tal-Barrani water main damage leaves surrounding localities without water supply
A water main has been damaged during ongoing roadworks on the Tal-Barrani link road.
Videos and images circulating on social media show commuters driving through water as the northbound road seems flooded.
Infrastructure Malta (IM) stated that this accident will affect water service for surrounding households. IM noted that it is collaborating with the Water Services Corporation in order to fix the damages.
The Water Services Corporation later announced that residents from Tarxien, Paola, Luqa, Santa Luċija, and the Marsa industrial area will have their water service suspended. The water service is expected to return to normal around 8:00pm.
“Infrastructure Malta officials are on site to ensure that the damage is fixed as soon as possible with the least possible inconvenience caused to nearby residents.”