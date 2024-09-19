Bernard Grech: PN has no 'evidence' regarding Karl Gouder death

The Nationalist Party has no evidence connected to the death of Karl Gouder, but Opposition leader Bernard Grech is still urging anyone with information to approach the inquiring magistrate.

Grech was being interviewed by journalist Mark Laurence Zammit when he recalled the moment he found out that Gouder had passed away. He had just left his house, and was about to head to a funeral.

“We lost a friend... it was like we lost a member of our family. Karl was a member of our beautiful family, a family that works everyday to improve our country,” Grech said.

“We’re absorbing the impact but at the same time it fills us with determination and courage to not only work, but work even harder on what Karl was planning to do. We will do this in his name, and for him.”

Regarding speculation on what might have led to Gouder’s death, Grech said that the party has been in contact with the family, and is supporting the family’s request for information.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Robert Abela insinuated that Gouder’s death was the result of attacks from people who wish to “destroy” others in public life.

When asked about this comment, Grech said he would like to invite Abela to approach the inquiring magistrate on Gouder’s death with any information he might have.

“If he knows something, then I invite him to approach the inquiring magistrate so that the whole truth can come out.”

Later in the interview, Zammit put several statistics to Grech, such as record GDP growth and low unemployment rates, and asked whether a Nationalist Party in government would be able to achieve the same rates.

In response, Grech called the Labour Party a “party of statistics” and questioned whether people’s quality of life has improved. He said the PN will work to continue growing the economy, but will ensure that this is translated into people’s lives.

Grech mentioned that statistics also show that most young people want to leave Malta entirely, and that most businesses feel that it is time to change the local economic model.

He promised that the Nationalist Party in government would invest in the country and make sure businesses operate on a local playing field.

When asked about how a Nationalist Party in government would solve Malta’s traffic problems, Grech said the party is willing to incentivise people to use various modes of transport, even shared mobility.

“The solution isn’t just on the road. While we have to understand how mass transport can be made more effective, we need to think outside the box. Maybe even get rid of the box entirely. For example, we know that thousands of people enter the courts every day. Why can district cases only be heard in Valletta?”

When asked how much is too much when it comes to Malta’s population, Grech said the party tries to see everyone for what they are – human beings.

He said the Labour government brought a lot of foreign labour into the country but never invested in the country’s infrastructure. Grech said a Nationalist Party would invest in the local infrastructure, and this would be its top priority.

When asked about voters who would not vote PN because of corruption in previous governments, Grech said “nobody is perfect”, but insisted that he and the Nationalist Party are no compromised.

“Others became PM because they were compromised to protect their predecessor. We are free to make our own decisions.”

When asked whether Grech would adopt a ‘lobby register’ from the Opposition’s side, he said there would be no problem but said some people fear stigmatisation when approaching a party to or for help.

Asked about Roberta Metsola’s appointment of Matthew Tabone, her brother-in-law, as head of cabinet in the European Parliament, Grech said that Tabone has served in several similar roles throughout his career, even stretching to before he was family with Metsola.

“We don’t choose people because they’re close, we choose them because they’re capable.”

Grech said the government can appoint competent people who are also close friends or family, but he insisted that the competence must actually be present. “Some people have been appointed to places because they are related to a politician.”