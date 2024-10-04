Citadella works to investigate slope stability

Geotechnical investigations are required for the ground beneath the Cittadella bastions to determine ground conditions under the medieval citadel following slope investigations last recorded in 2018.

The Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Heritage Directorate will carry out five-year ground investigations focussing on the ground and slope beneath St Michael’s Bastion, St. John’s DemiBastion, the Gun Battery and the covertway, and measure the underground water movement in the area where a number of bulges were recorded.

Data from the investigation will determine whether mitigation measures are required. Investigations will involve drilling of several investigative boreholes and in-situ tests and long-term monitoring.

In the past months concrete blocks were placed by the covertway in front of St John’s Demi-Bastion to reinforce the entrance door’s flank which suffered some structural damage due a heavy rainstorm.

The supporting blocks will be removed as soon as the necessary consolidation works will be completed.