Identità denies involvement in mistaken police raids

Identità has categorically denied its involvement in police raids based on mistaken information.

On Tuesday, the Nationalist Party questioned whether the mistaken police raids were linked to the ongoing magisterial inquiry into false addresses. According to the PN, these incidents have led to wrongful arrests, injuries, and significant distress for innocent individuals.

A victim of one of the mistaken raids sued the state and the Police Commissioner after police broke down her door, pulled her from her bed and restrained her while topless.

“The agency expresses disappointment over such claims, which it states create unnecessary public doubts and contribute to confusion rather than clarity,” Identità said in response.

Identità stated that it was never involved in police investigations that led to the botched raids.

Identità remains committed to safeguarding the interests of those utilising its services, prioritising transparency and good governance.