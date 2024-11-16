Prime Minister meets Glenn Micallef at Castille after Commissioner grilling

Prime Minister Robert Abela held a meeting with Glenn Micallef, Malta’s nominated European Commissioner, to congratulate him after his grilling session earlier this month to secure the Commissioner role.

Abela said he was happy that Micallef is being entrusted with the Youth, Intergenerational Justice, Sports and Culture portfolio, and that this role aligns with the priorities of the Maltese government.

The Prime Minister said Malta must see young people as a driving force capable of challenging the status quo. Other themes, such as intergenerational justice, sports and culture, are becoming key priority points for the government, according to Abela.

Micallef said he will collaborate with young people from all EU member states, while Abela invited him to a meeting of the Youth Advisory Forum in Malta.

Abela wished Micallef success in his role.