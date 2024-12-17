Doomsday prophets, cruel populists and Syrian hopes

Karl Schembri has direct, first-hand experience of the Syrian tragedy, having worked with Syrian refugees in Jordan and other neighbouring countries from 2013 to 2021—initially with Oxfam, and later with the Norwegian Refugee Council.

He is less surprised than most by the rapid unfolding of events and the collapse of the Syrian regime, seeing it instead as a stark reminder that “fundamental aspirations for dignity and normality cannot be suppressed.”

“Their aspirations were modest… simply to live in dignity, democracy, and to have a normal life,” he said. Schembri recalled that most conversations with Syrian refugees focused on “the education and future of their children,” as well as their fear of being trapped in refugee camps or exiled in other countries for the rest of their lives.

“I vividly remember a man from Syria in Jordan weeping and fearing that he would be permanently exiled in the same way as the Palestinians.”

Schembri acknowledged that, for Syrians—whether in their homeland or as refugees abroad—this represented “a profound moment of hope.”

“I have many Syrian friends, and in this moment, I stand with them in their hope. I want to believe in their dream and wish them all the best.”

However, he recognised that “the future is uncertain,” not just for political reasons but also because entire neighbourhoods have been obliterated. Even places like Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, lack basic services. In short, many refugees do not have a home to return to.

‘Cruel and reckless’

Schembri stated that he was appalled by the decision of several EU governments, including Malta, to suspend asylum applications in light of developments in Syria. This decision puts refugees in a legal limbo, where their protection status might not be renewed, and pending applications may remain unprocessed.

“This is completely unnecessary and done for all the wrong reasons. This should be the moment for more solidarity and support so they can eventually have the choice of going back to Syria in a dignified way. It should not be a moment of closing our doors to refugees, but one in which we help rebuild the future of Syria to ensure that they truly have a place to return to.”

He did not mince words, describing the decision as “cruel and reckless.”

“This is a moment of hope but also a huge moment of uncertainty. We have no idea what the future of Syria holds.”

Schembri also feared that the modest hopes of the Syrian people would once again be dashed by the actions of external powers, some of which had already begun bombing Syria to safeguard their own interests.

This was why he found the idea that Syria had suddenly become safe for returnees “ludicrous” and one that pandered to “political opportunism and populism.”

“The golden rule of refugee returns is that they must be informed, voluntary, and dignified.”

He referred to the UNHCR’s charter, which clearly states that “refugees should not be pressured to return” and that refugee returns should be in “safety and dignity.”

This does not mean Syrians do not want to return to their homeland. In fact, many, especially those living in neighbouring countries, are already doing so.

“But to jump on this moment and send them all back is completely wrong,” he explained.

Schembri reminded Western audiences that most Syrian refugees—around 5 million—had sought shelter in neighbouring countries and were likely to be in a position to return as soon as possible, while around a million lived in Europe.

Yet, while politicians and governments give the impression that Syria has suddenly become a safe place to return to, public opinion remains rife with doomsday scenarios.

“On the one hand, there is the invocation of an apocalyptic scenario that Syria will inevitably become a mess and that Syrians are incapable of writing a new chapter. At the same time, they are saying it’s all over now, and they can go back.”

The reality is that this is a moment when many Syrians are hopeful but also face great uncertainties. This does not mean they do not want to go back.

“The absolute majority of Syrians I’ve met are ordinary people who never aspired to be refugees. The lesson here is that it can happen to anyone, including the smart people who speak against refugees. They can become refugees too. Most of these people want to live normal lives, which is what they have been fighting for.”

When asked about concerns that Syria might evolve into an Islamic state, Schembri pointed out that the aspirations of the Syrians he had spoken to centred on simply living a normal life.

“Of course, we must ensure that the pluralism of Syria as a melting pot of religions –

including ancient Christian communities who still celebrate their rites in the language spoken at the time of Christ – is preserved.”

He urged European politicians to champion the right of Syrians to self-determination and support them in achieving their aspirations, rather than resisting refugees while perpetuating narratives that portray the Middle East as incapable of nurturing democracy and basic human rights.