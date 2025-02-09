PN promises dedicated sports ministry and increased investment for Malta's athletes

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said a Nationalist government will have a dedicated sports ministry and promised increased investment in athletes.

"Sport will be a priority for the Nationalist Party," Bernard Grech said. "Our country needs to have a ministry, and a minister dedicated only to sport."

Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech was speaking during a political activity hosted at the Mediterranean College of Sports in Birkirkara.

The conference, attended by Deputy Leader Alex Perici Calascione, General Secretary Michael Piccinino, and various sports stakeholders, saw the event centre around the need to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

The PN leader said the party recognises the crucial role of sports federations, promising to help them financially, by funding “one or two workers on full-time employment at each federation.”

Grech also highlighted the need for greater involvement of local councils in promoting accessibility to physical activity for all ages.

"We want to invest in people because there are people who don't have enough time for themselves," he explained, "Investing in quality of life, investing in jobs, investing in the economy, and others, means people have employment opportunities, but also the opportunity to spend time with their families.”

George Vital Zammit, who is tasked with drafting the PN's electoral program, stressed the importance of evidence-based policymaking, promising the manifesto would be grounded in studies and discussions with sportspeople.

During the conference, various speakers added their insights into the discussion, each highlighting specific concerns and recommendations.

Mark Borg, President of Futsal in Malta, requested clearer vision and resources for the sport. Karl Izzo from the Aquatic Sport Association spoke about voluntary work in aquatic sports.

Lara Tonna from the University of Malta emphasised the educational value of sports for children, whilst Anna Maria Gatt from MCAST advocated for infrastructure investment and student employment opportunities.

Joseph Grima, representing the Malta Paralympic Committee, highlighted the importance of sports for individuals with special needs and in addressing mental health issues whilst Marc Gingell Littlejohn, from the Malta Tennis Federation, stressed the importance of encouraging and supporting young athletes to prevent them from giving up.

Lastly, Chris Micallef from TeamSportPN praised the PN's recent work and called for further investment to unite the country through sports.