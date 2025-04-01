Chamber of Commerce elects William Spiteri Bailey as president

William Spiteri Bailey, has been elected the 73rd President of the Malta Chamber of Commerce for the next two years following a meeting of the new council.

Spiteri Bailey will take over from outgoing President Chris Vassallo Cesareo.

In his address, Spiteri Bailey thanked his predecessor and said the Malta Chamber will prioritise supporting Maltese companies, entrepreneurs, and businesses in their journey to transform, automate, and digitalise.

“The Malta Chamber is an institution that humbles me to serve as its President. Our aim is to help enterprises become more efficient, sustainable, and competitive, ensuring they are future-ready, modernised businesses,” said Spiteri Bailey.

Last Tuesday, The Malta Chamber announced its newly elected Council Members for 2023-2025.

Spiteri Bailey is married to Karen nee’ Borg Cardona and father of three children, Jeremy, Martina and Mikela.