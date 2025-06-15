Bernard Grech urges PN to make sure leadership contest is peaceful

Grech announced his resignation from the PN’s leadership earlier this week in the wake of abysmal polling and a significantly low trust rating shown by MaltaToday’s latest survey.

Following his resignation, many turned their eyes to EP President Roberta Metsola as the new leader, but after days of internal talks and speculation, she shut the door to an entry in Maltese politics.

On Sunday, Grech made a small reference to this, explaining that he felt the responsibility to resign to make way for “who could’ve been the ideal person.”

He appealed for the leadership race to be peaceful, even in the wake of manoeuvres from the Labour Party. “The reality is that the PL is a political adversary whose job is to criticise and damage us…” Grech stated.

In a warning to his party, Grech stated that whether or not the leadership selection process will be “taken over” by the PL depends solely on the PN. “It depends on us whether we want to help them or do everything possible for this party to keep moving forward.”

Grech also referenced what he referred to as damaging actions, compelling viewers to ask themselves, “Did I say something I shouldn’t have on social media that hurt my party even if my intention was to criticise? If you want to criticise, come here and criticise, so we can do things better.”

He further called for everyone within the PN to help and support the upcoming leader, stressing that the choice is in the hands of party members and their decision must be respected.

