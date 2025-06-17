Rain and thunder expected later this week: MET Office

Possible showers which could be thundery are expected this week, the MET Office has said.

The current forecast issued is indicating there might be some possible showers in the afternoon on Thursday 19 June, and isolated showers which could be possibly thundery on Friday.

These changes will cause a drop in the maximum temperature: 29°C on Thursday and 28°C on Friday.

Otherwise, the weather should be mainly sunny and partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday, the MET Office.

“It’s important to keep in mind that the forecast might change according to the new model data received, especially towards the end of the week, and that the team will be updating the forecast on the website accordingly,” a Malta International Airport spokesperson said.

On the June weather norms, the MET Office said the mean maximum temperature stood at 28.8°C, and the mean minimum temperature stood at 19.6°C.

Precipitation for the month of June stood at 6mm. Thundery days were registered once.