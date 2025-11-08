Government finalises purchase of King’s Own Band Club

The Culture Ministry has finalised the purchase of the historic King’s Own Band Club premises in Valletta, one of Malta’s oldest and most emblematic musical societies.

According to the ministry, the band club had been facing “a real and serious risk” of eviction due to ongoing legal issues related to pre-1995 rent laws.

To resolve the matter, the government invested €7.4 million to acquire the property and an additional €1.8 million in compensation to the owners, as stipulated by law.

This brings to 13 the total number of band club premises definitively purchased by the ministry, with another—the Madonna ta’ Pompei Society in Marsaxlokk—pending the signing of a final contract.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the acquisition provides “peace of mind” to another historic musical society that has long been a cornerstone of Malta’s village festa tradition.

“The government is ensuring that this property continues to serve the community and Maltese culture,” Bonnici said. “No other government has invested as much in the festa.”

He added that this effort reflects the administration’s commitment to protecting Malta’s cultural identity.

A growing list of preserved band clubs

The ministry’s programme has so far led to the purchase of the following 13 band club properties:

San Gejtanu A.D. 1906 Music Society, Ħamrun

Marija Reġina Musical Society, Marsa

Stella Levantina Musical Society, Attard

Circolo San Giuseppe Filarmonika Sagra Familja, Kalkara

Santa Liena Band Club (Duke of Connaught’s Own), Birkirkara

Antoine de Paule Musical Society, Paola

Stella Maris Musical Society, Sliema

San Pietru fil-Ktajjen Band Club, Birżebbuġa

Anici Social and Musical Society, Qormi

Santa Marija Philharmonic Society, Mosta

Sant’Andrija Band Club, Lija

12th May Band Club, Żebbuġ

King’s Own Band Club, Valletta

Once the Marsaxlokk agreement is finalised, the ministry’s total investment will reach €30 million.