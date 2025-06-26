Veteran trade unionist Michael Seychell dies aged 85

Updated at 11:43am with PN statement

Michael Seychell, a prominent figure in Malta’s trade union movement for much of the 20th century, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 85.

Seychell's son, Peter, announced the news in a Facebook post, also sharing that the funeral will take place tomorrow morning at the Naxxar parish church.

Born in Cospicua on February 3, 1940, Seychell began his career at the dockyard as an apprentice before rising through the ranks of the General Workers’ Union. He was elected assistant secretary of the union’s metal workers section in 1967 and later led the construction and woodworks section from 1970 to 1971.

In 1971, he returned to the metal workers section as secretary, a position he held until 1977. He resigned from the post following the controversial merger between the General Workers’ Union and the Labour Party.

Seychell served on the boards of several major state and industrial entities, including the Drydocks Corporation, Malta Drydocks, Union Press, Medelec Switchgear Ltd, and Metalfond Ltd. From 1992 to 1995, he was chairman of the Public Transport Authority, the predecessor of today’s Transport Malta.

The Nationalist Party paid tribute to Seychell in a short statement. The party described him as a trade unionist who dedicated the greater part of his life to serving workers and improving their rights.

"Following a long career as a trade unionist and also as an official of the General Workers Union (GWU), Michael – or Mike, as he was known – also served as a local councillor representing the Partit Nazzjonalista in Tal-Pietà," the party said.

"Mike Seychell was a man who took every position he held with great seriousness and was an example of dedication and commitment in public service. The Nationalist Party extends its condolences to his wife and their three children."

The Office of the President also paid tribute to Seychell. "In what concerns the worker, Michael Seychell was at the forefront of trade unionism, and in the public and administrative positions he held, including as a local councillor, his dedication always stood out," the statement reads.

The presidency also extended its condolences to his family.