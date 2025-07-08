Central Bank warns against scam emails using its letterhead

The Central Bank of Malta has warned the public against fraudulent emails being circulated using its letter head.

“These messages are designed to mislead recipients into believing they originate from the Bank. The Central Bank of Malta categorically states that it does not issue letters or emails related to payments involving private individuals,” it said.

The bank is urging the public to exercise caution when receiving unsolicited communications, especially those requesting personal or financial details.

“It is important to note that the Central Bank of Malta is not involved in any private financial transactions of this nature,” a statement read.

Individuals are advised to always verify the authenticity of the sender, refrain from clicking on suspicious links or attachments, and immediately report any suspected fraudulent activity to the relevant authorities.

“Vigilance and awareness remain key in protecting against financial scams,” the Central Bank said. “Anyone who receives further suspicious messages from this or similar sources is encouraged to report them directly to the Central Bank of Malta.”