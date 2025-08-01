Caritas Malta launches emergency appeal to help suffering families in Gaza

Caritas Malta, with the backing of the Bishops of Malta and Gozo, has launched an urgent emergency appeal for financial donations to help alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The appeal, organised in collaboration with Caritas Internationalis, comes as millions in Gaza face catastrophic conditions amid ongoing violence, critical food shortages, and restricted humanitarian access by the Israeli government.

According to reports from the Gaza Ministry of Health and the United Nations, malnutrition-related deaths are rising daily, with children and adults at immediate risk due to starvation and physical collapse.

More than 2 million people are trapped in a densely populated strip of land smaller than Gozo with limited access to basic necessities.

“For nearly three months, humanitarian aid has been severely restricted due to bureaucratic obstacles, logistical challenges and ongoing violence,” the Curia said in a statement. “The limited aid that has reached Gaza falls drastically short of what is needed to alleviate hunger or maintain life-saving services.”

Caritas Internationalis and its partners have been on the ground since 2023, delivering food, clean water, sanitation, shelter, financial assistance, and psychosocial support to over 1.7 million people. However, with the crisis intensifying, Caritas Malta is now calling on the Maltese public to contribute to sustain and expand this vital relief work.

Monetary donations can be made through the following bank accounts:

HSBC: MT22MMEB44897000000089021513051

BOV: MT78VALL22013000000040023270071

APS: MT31APSB7704600089010489011015

For internet banking users, donations can be sent using the ‘Transfer to Third Party’ option. Set Caritas Malta Emergency Aid as the beneficiary and use ‘Gaza’ as the payment description.

Cheques (minimum €21) should be payable to Fondazzjoni Caritas Malta – Emergency Aid Fund and mailed to Caritas Community Centre, Emergency Aid Commission, Triq Mountbatten, Ħamrun, ĦMR 1577.

Alternatively, contributions may be handed directly to parish priests, who will forward the funds to Caritas Malta.

Donations will be accepted until 1 September 2025.

For more information or assistance with donations, individuals can contact Caritas Malta at 22199000.