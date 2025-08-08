Fake LESA tickets turn out to be real estate advert

Fake LESA tickets circulating on cars have turned out to be real estate adverts.

On Friday, LESA posted on Facebook, warning motorists to stay alert after fake parking tickets were being circulated in its name.

The agency posted a sample of a fraudulent ticket on Facebook, making it clear these are not official notices.

The tickets, which are very similar to LESA's contraventions, prompted the agency to post a Facebook alert urging drivers to “be cautious and always double-check before making any payments.” The post included a sample image of the imitation contravention notice, stressing it was not an official fine.

Real estate agent Matthias Camilleri later stepped forward to say he was behind the tickets.

“I sincerely apologise for any confusion caused. This was not a scam, but a creative marketing approach that I now understand may have been misinterpreted,” Camilleri wrote in a comment beneath LESA’s warning.

He explained that the QR code printed on the tickets led to his business Facebook page, while the back of the notices carried an advert for his firm.

The Local Enforcement System Agency continues to advise motorists to check the source of any parking ticket before paying, and to contact LESA directly if unsure.