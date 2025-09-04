Jason Micallef's legal action against podcaster condemned as 'threatening tactics'

Jason Micallef’s threat of legal action against podcaster Trudy Kerr following a video she posted on the Ta’ Qali picnic area’s gravelling has been described as a threatening tactic.

On Wednesday, Micallef announced he would be “pursuing legal action against those who created the FAKE NEWS and malicious lie about the picnic area in Ta’ Qali.”

Micallef, who heads the Ta’ Qali National Park management, said that he would be doing so after government’s failure to “stand up to bullies.”

On Thursday, the Momentum Party condemned what it described as Micallef’s “threatening tactics.”

The party’s secretary general, Mark Camilleri Gambin stated that Kerr had accurately documented the situation.

“The situation depicted in the video is a verifiable fact, not fake news. Ms Kerr was rightfully pointing out the tragic loss of a beloved green space, and Jason Micallef is making a completely illogical accusation that aims to intimidate genuine citizens from speaking up,” he said, accusing Micallef of spreading his “signature brand of intimidation.”

Momentum also announced that it had filed a Freedom of Information request with the Public Works Ministry in relation to the gravel works.

The request seeks access to documents explaining the necessity of the project, any environmental assessments carried out, as well as contracting and financial details including tenders, invoices, and the source of the gravel. It also asks for clarification on who ultimately authorised the decision to proceed with the works.

Later on Thursday, the Nationalist Party also condemned Micallef’s “attack.”

The PN said it expressed full solidarity with Kerr and with others who have spoken out against the works. It called on Robert Abela to condemn what it described as intimidation, instead of dismissing the controversy as a “miscommunication issue,” as he had done on Wednesday.