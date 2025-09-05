Man arrested in connection with series of robberies

The Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Georgia in connection with a series of robberies and attempted robberies of private residences.

In a statement, the Police said, “From the investigations carried out, the Police managed to identify the person who was allegedly involved in at least ten cases.”

It was found that the suspect committed at least six robberies in Tas-Sliema, Ta’ Xbiex and Msida, as well as four attempted robberies in Tas-Sliema, Gżira and Birkirkara.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

The suspect is expected to be brought to Court in the coming days.