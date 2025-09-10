Von der Leyen proposes partial suspension of EU-Israel Association Agreement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced plans to place sanctions on Israel, saying the Commission will put bilateral support on hold and freeze all payments in these areas.

She said the proposals will also target extremist ministers and settlers in the West Bank.

"The Commission will do all that it can on its own. We will put our bilateral support to Israel on hold. We will stop all payments in these areas, without affecting our work with Israeli civil society or Yad Vashem," von der Leyen told MEPs.

Her words came during the State of the Union address, which takes place every year in Strasbourg. The address marks the start of the new working year for the bloc’s institutions and is used by the Commission President to recap achievements, present new initiatives, and set the tone for the months ahead.

Von der Leyen criticised Israel’s actions in Gaza, condemning what she called a "man-made famine" and the "financial suffocation" of the Palestinian Authority. "So I want to start with a very clear message: Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war. For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity – this must stop."

Ursula von der Leyen did not mince words when speaking against the actions of the Israeli goverment. "What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world. People killed while begging for food. Mothers holding lifeless babies. These images are simply catastrophic," she said.

She accused the Israeli government of a "clear attempt to undermine the two-state solution."

Von der Leyen explained that the Commission will put forward two proposals to the Council: sanctions on extremist ministers and violent settlers, and a partial suspension of the Association Agreement on trade-related matters.

The Association Agreement was signed in Brussels on 20 November 1995 and came into force in June 2000. It is the legal framework for EU-Israel relations, covering scientific, technological, cultural, audio-visual, and social fields.

"I am aware it will be difficult to find majorities. And I know that any action will be too much for some. Too little for others. But we must all take our own responsibilities – Parliament, Council and Commission," she said.

Von der Leyen’s unprecedented announcement that the EU will sanction Israeli officials and settlers drew strong applause from the chamber, especially from the group of MEPs wearing red in solidarity with Gaza.

Last month, a UN-backed body confirmed famine in the territory, blaming Israel’s “systematic obstruction” of aid. Israel rejected the report as an “outright lie.” It had earlier enforced a total blockade on supplies, later easing restrictions after international pressure.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, at least 64,522 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the Hamas-led assault on Israel on 7 October 2023, which left about 1,200 dead and 251 taken hostage.