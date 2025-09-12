WATCH | Robert Abela and Alex Borg clash on party financing

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Alex Borg held opposing stances on party financing as they were both doorstepped by journalists following their first official meeting.

On Friday, Abela was asked on whether he thinks party financing should be more transparent, with journalists noting that not all party donors are named.

But Abela deflected and shifted attention to the fact that the Nationalist Party has continuously refused to publish its accounts. Instead he called for giving the Electoral Commission more power to enforce its rules with regards to all parties.

“I’m surprised by the opposition leader’s stance after taking the oath of office which was to get finances… to fix his party’s financial state by using our taxes,” Abela jabbed, accusing Borg of making a u-turn.

When pressed on whether he believes a more transparent system for party donations is needed, Abela insisted that the PL’s financial reports are transparent.

Meanwhile, Borg was asked whether he and Abela could find common ground on the issue. The newly elected PN leader accused the PL’s media arm of lying by saying that he wanted public taxes to pay for his party’s debt. “I have no intention of doing so.”

Borg said that it’s about time that parties are kept free from “every kind of influence.”

Borg then stated that government “doesn’t want to implement” the existing party financing laws.

He did not reply when pressed on whether he would present a bill on the issue.