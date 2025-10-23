Farmers turn to organic alternatives as fertiliser use falls

The quantity of inorganic fertilisers used in Maltese agriculture fell sharply in 2024 compared to the previous two years, according to data published by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Malcolm Borg, coordinator of Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, said the decline reflects a shift in farming practices, driven by the rising cost of synthetic fertilisers and a growing focus on better use of organic alternatives.

Borg explained that farmers have increasingly turned to organic fertilisers such as animal manure, processed animal manure, and commercial pelleted manure sold in sacks as substitutes for inorganic products that have become more expensive. He added that the move is not only a matter of cost-saving but also part of broader efforts to improve soil management and reduce dependence on synthetic inputs.

He also noted that the drop in fertiliser use may partly reflect a decline in the number of active farmers, though he stressed that there is currently no statistical evidence to confirm this.

According to the NSO’s latest survey, farmers applied 970,394 kilogrammes of inorganic fertilisers in 2024, down from 1.21 million kilogrammes in 2023 and 1.67 million kilogrammes in 2022. Fertiliser sales followed a similar pattern, totalling 981,869 kilogrammes in 2024.

The survey found that 3,796.6 hectares, or 39.2% of Malta’s total utilised agricultural area (9,691.2 ha), were treated with inorganic fertilisers. The average application rate stood at 75.03 kilogrammes per hectare, with the most commonly used types being those with Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K) ratios of 21-0-0 and 12-12-17, together accounting for nearly 550,000 kilogrammes.

In terms of nutrient composition, farmers applied 190,290 kilogrammes of nitrogen, 82,469 kilogrammes of phosphorus, and 95,177 kilogrammes of potassium.

Despite the reduction in use, imports of inorganic fertilisers rose slightly to 894,360 kilogrammes in 2024, up from 842,382 kilogrammes in 2023, though still far below the 1.99 million kilogrammes imported in 2022. The NSO noted that 76.5% of fertilisers used in 2024 were purchased during the same year, indicating most farmers relied on fresh stock rather than leftover supplies.