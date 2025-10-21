Auditor General opens investigation into fake ID and residence permit scandal

The National Audit Office (NAO) has formally launched an investigation into allegations of widespread fraud and mismanagement in the issuing of identity cards and residence permits to foreign nationals.

The decision was confirmed earlier today by Auditor General Charles Deguara in a letter addressed to Darren Carabott, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The investigation comes in response to a request made by Opposition Members of the Committee last August.

The probe will focus on the operations of Identita, Jobsplus, and the Home Affairs Ministry, amid serious claims that fraudulent documents have been used to obtain Maltese public services and benefits.

In a statement, the National Audit Office said that its investigation will examine whether government entities acted in accordance with the principles of good governance and due diligence when processing applications for residence and work permits.

Among the key terms of reference, the inquiry will assess whether agencies and ministries handled applications fairly and transparently, whether information was concealed or misrepresented, and whether public resources were misused as a result of administrative failures.

The NAO will also look into whether studies were conducted to determine the national benefits of issuing such permits.

The investigation was requested by the three Opposition members on the PAC (Darren Carabott, Graham Bencini, and Claudette Buttigieg) following mounting reports from residents who received mail addressed to unknown individuals allegedly registered at their properties.

The allegations suggest that some foreign nationals may have obtained Maltese identification documents fraudulently, enabling them to access public services such as hospital appointments and social benefits.

“The Nationalist Party welcomes the Auditor General’s decision and looks forward to the full truth emerging from this investigation,” the Opposition said in a statement, describing the scandal as a matter of national integrity.

This controversy has been unfolding for several years, with earlier reports indicating that thousands of false identity cards may have been issued to foreign nationals, sparking public concern over systemic failures in Malta’s identity management system.