Christians the world over are celebrating Christmas

Christians in Malta join millions around the world to celebrate Christmas today, marking the birth of Jesus Christ amid family reunions, expansive lunches and gift-giving.

Christmas comes at a time of international turmoil with geo-political tensions in different parts of the world, not least in the heart of Europe and the Middle East.

In Ukraine, the hope for peace has taken a turn for the better after Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave details of an updated 20-point peace plan agreed with the US, offering Russia the potential withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the east and the creation of a demilitarised zone in their place. The Russian response is awaited by Wednesday after the Americans speak to them.

In the Middle East there is little respite for embittered Palestinians with Israel pushing for the creation of more illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Back in Malta, the country enjoys stability but while many will be gathering inside their homes to eat with family and friends, over at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana, Caritas is hosting its 10th annual Christmas day lunch for people who are alone or destitute.

A tent has been erected in the courtyard to host the hundreds of people expected to attend the lunch, prepared by volunteers from The Alfred Mizzi Foundation.

The lunch will consist of vegetable soup and a traditional stuffed turkey with potatoes and vegetables on the side. Volunteers will also be handing out up to 500 meals to the homes of those who cannot attend at the Curia.

As in previous years, the band X-Tend will entertain those in attendance.

Meanwhile, MaltaToday extends a happy Christmas to its readers.