Hello 2026: Malta welcomes New Year with fireworks

Thousands of party-goers in Malta welcomed 2026 with fireworks and cheer at the national New Year's Eve celebration held in St George's Square, Valletta.

The open-air concert set the scene for a spectacular fireworks display over the Grand Harbour as the clock struck midnight to usher in the New Year. Another public concert held across the harbour in Bormla was also attended by a sizeable crowd.

While revellers welcomed 2026 with celebrations, authorities made sure that the country’s roads were kept safe through roadside inspections and a heavier police presence.

Police had earlier announced that their crackdown on road illegalities in December resulted in over 500 fines and more than 120 charges against individuals.

A few hours before 2026, the leaders of the Labour Party, Nationalist Party, and Momentum all gave a rough outline of what their 2026 will look like.

MaltaToday wishes its readers a very happy new year, and we look forward to bringing you more news, indepth analysis and human stories in 2026.