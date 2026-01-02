Two players split €1.5 million Super5 jackpot

The Super5 €1.5 million jackpot has been claimed by not one, but two players on New Year’s Eve.

Two players who guessed all five numbers won €750,000 each. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 9, 17, and 20, as the tickets were bought from Żurrieq and St Paul’s Bay.

In a statement, the National Lottery wished the two winners all the best as they entered 2026 with a nice sum in their bank account.

“The National Lottery also reminded players that all lottery prizes in Malta are paid out completely tax-free, meaning both winners will receive the full €750,000 amount with no deductions or hidden costs.”