Emergency contraception still not available for free

Providing the morning-after pill for free was a key proposal in the National Sexual Health Strategy but more than a year later it remains unavailable.

Emergency contraception has yet to be introduced on the national medicines formulary, awaiting the creation of a steering group to determine the strategy’s priorities.

The updated strategy was first launched for public consultation in December 2024, marking the first revision of the country’s sexual health framework since 2010. NGOs and stakeholders welcomed the move at the time, warning that outdated policy was leaving vulnerable groups without adequate protection or access to essential services.

Among the central proposals outlined in the document was the introduction of the morning-after pill (MAP) into the national formulary list. However, as of early 2026, the medication remains unavailable through public channels, drawing criticism from advocates who argue that delays are continuing to put women at risk.

A Health Ministry spokesperson told MaltaToday that feedback from the consultation process was “voluminous” and has been analysed, with comments incorporated into the final version of the strategy. The spokesperson said the final document, covering a five-year period from 2025 to 2030, is expected to be presented to Cabinet shortly for endorsement before being published.

While the strategy itself has not yet been formally adopted, the ministry said the implementation of some measures is already underway. These include a wider entitlement to free post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and the introduction of state-funded pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for those at risk of contracting HIV.

Other initiatives related to service reorganisation, professional training and sexual health awareness campaigns have also begun or are in the pipeline.

However, it is only once the final document is published that an “implementation steering group” will be set up to prioritise the measures outlined in the strategy and create a timeline for their rollout within the five-year framework.

The ministry noted that the morning-after pill is currently provided free of charge only in cases of sexual assault through Mater Dei Hospital.

Introduce MAP without delay

Nationalist MP Ian Vassallo Hagi said his party was in favour of MAP being introduced without further delay.

“We are in favour of it being introduced as soon as possible. We are in favour of contraception being readily available,” he said. “As a party we are against abortion, so any forms of contraception that would mitigate the need for an abortion, we are in favour of. It should be introduced without delay.”

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar said that “whilst it is good to see the ministry integrating the morning-after pill into a comprehensive National Sexual Health Strategy, this is long overdue, and women have been waiting far too long for it.”

She stressed that the process to prioritise measures must not create unnecessary delays. “The morning-after pill has been under discussion for years, and women deserve clarity, defined timelines, and concrete action,” she added.

Cutajar said that, as a member of parliament’s Health Committee, she is focused on decisions guided by medical evidence, accessibility, and patients’ needs. “I strongly support the inclusion of the morning-after pill in the national formulary. All forms of contraception must be accessible to reduce the incidence of terminations, and contraception should be widely available as a fundamental form of preventive healthcare,” she said.

Access continues to be an issue

Healthcare professionals working directly with patients seeking emergency contraception say the lack of access is having real-world consequences. Natalie Psaila Stabile, a medical doctor, said she receives between three and four calls every week from people trying to obtain the morning-after pill, often facing obstacles due to age restrictions or cost.

“In particular, we’re seeing cases of people under the age of 16,” she said. “We are against there being an age limit when it comes to buying the morning-after pill. From the moment a person is able to conceive, they should have access to it.”

When the MAP was introduced in 2016, it was restricted to individuals aged 16 and over. Psaila Stabile described the situation as “ridiculous”, arguing that current barriers discourage responsible behaviour. “You have girls who are trying to do the right thing and be responsible, but they don’t have access. I would much rather they come to us, have access to the morning-after pill, and then afterwards we have a discussion regarding sexual health.”

Psaila Stabile called for concrete timelines on when MAP will finally become available through the national health system.