600 tonnes of waste cleared as White Rocks clean-up gets underway

An extensive clean-up operation has begun at White Rocks, with more than 600 tonnes of waste removed in just three days as the government moves forward with plans to transform the site into a national park.

The works, led by the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness, are being carried out through a joint effort between Project Green and Clean Malta. The initiative aims to clear years of accumulated waste to make the area safer and more accessible to the public.

During a site visit, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness Glenn Bedingfield were briefed on the progress. Officials explained that large sections of the site, previously buried under waste and overgrown vegetation, have now been uncovered.

Dalli said the clean-up marks the first step in a broader vision for White Rocks, as government continues to draw up long-term plans following an ongoing public consultation on three proposed national parks.

“The public consultation is still ongoing and many ideas have been submitted, particularly regarding White Rocks,” Dalli said. “That is why we have already launched the first initiatives, including the removal of construction waste and the clearing of various areas. We want people to start visiting this place, experience it, and continue developing ideas so that this area truly becomes a national park by the people and for the people.”

Bedingfield described the project as the start of “a new chapter” that would return one of the country’s largest tracts of land to families as a green open space. He said the site would serve as a “green lung” where children can play, families can relax and communities can gather, calling it an unprecedented investment in quality of life.

Once the clean-up phase is completed, Project Green will move into a second stage involving detailed site analysis, including studies on the area’s topography, assessments of existing structures, and research into local flora and fauna.