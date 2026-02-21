ADPD raises health concerns over prolonged roadworks in Rabat

ADPD – The Green Party has raised concerns about the health and economic impact of prolonged infrastructure works in Rabat, calling for better coordination, dust mitigation measures and greater transparency in the way such projects are managed.

Addressing a press conference in a Rabat street that has been closed for months, ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci said that while roadworks and infrastructure upgrades are sometimes necessary, they are too often carried out without sufficient consideration for residents and local businesses.

“We understand that work must be carried out, especially when this is key to improving our quality of life. However, it is frequently the case that this is done without reducing the inconvenience that this brings,” Gauci said.

She pointed in particular to the large quantities of dust being generated at the site, arguing that the situation has been ongoing for months and is negatively affecting both the health of residents and the livelihoods of business owners in the area.

Gauci cited research linking exposure to fine dust particles, known as particulate matter (PM2.5), to long-term health problems. She noted that an estimated 200 deaths per year in Malta are attributed to exposure to such pollution, which is known to contribute to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The issue is especially concerning for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children and people with pre-existing health conditions, she said. Gauci also referred to studies indicating that air pollution can affect brain and organ development in early childhood and even impact foetal development.

“This kind of pollution has a negative impact on both our present and future generations,” she said.

ADPD argued that while significant works have been undertaken in recent months to upgrade electricity, sewage and water systems, these are often carried out without adequate coordination, leading to traffic congestion and increased air pollution.

The party said residents and businesses in the affected Rabat street are not only dealing with economic disruption and traffic-related emissions but also potential respiratory health risks linked to ongoing dust exposure.

Gauci called for clearer timelines and public information about infrastructure projects. In other European countries, she said, work permits are published with details on funding, costs, start and completion dates, and the number of workers on site.

“There is the need for accountability for citizens, so that they do not feel like they are being taken for a ride and left in the dark,” she said, adding that taxpayers ultimately foot the bill for such projects.

ADPD urged authorities to ensure that future infrastructure works are properly planned, coordinated and monitored, with concrete measures in place to minimise inconvenience and safeguard public health.