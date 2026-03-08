Negotiations on Manoel Island nearing their end, prime minister says

Discussions on Manoel Island's return to the public between the government and MIDI are nearing completion.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was speaking on Sunday where he explained that the government expects to reach a final agreement to regain control of the site within the next few days or weeks.

The discussions are the product of a petition initiated by activists which sought to see Manoel Island transformed into a public park. After initially pouring cold water on the idea, government and the opposition sided with the activists, and discussions to recover the island began.