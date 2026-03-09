Cassola misfires: Manoel Island peeling archway is a film set

An archway beneath a bridge at Manoel Island that seems to be peeling away was part of a film set, MIDI plc has confirmed.

Photos of the archway were published on Facebook by Momentum Chairperson Arnold Cassola, who asked whether this was the result of “fake restoration” and whether the entire archway was constructed with “fiberglass and chalk”.

But MIDI CEO Mark Portelli dispelled the concerns when asked by MaltaToday about the matter. “The entire archway is a film prop built for a film which used Fort Manoel as a filming location. It will of course be removed,” he replied.

Fort Manoel is the centre piece of Manoel Island and was restored by MIDI as part of its contractual obligations. MIDI was granted a concession in 2000 to develop Tigne Point and Manoel Island.

The consortium is currently in talks with the government over the restitution of Manoel Island to public ownership. On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said negotiations were in their final stages. He did not elaborate.

Government wants to turn the island into a national park after it acceded to the demands of a 29,000-strong petition last year to have the MIDI concession rescinded.