Malta Marathon draws in thousands

Athlete Said el-Bazzouzi wins with time of two hours and 18 minutes

25 February 2018, 1:16pm
(Source: Vodafone Malta Marathon Facebook page)
(Source: Vodafone Malta Marathon Facebook page)

Today’s Malta Marathon, dubbed the biggest athletic event on the island and now in its 33rd edition, saw thousands of athletes compete for charity.

More than 970 runner registered for the marathon, which started at Mdina and ended in Sliema, this year.

(Source: Vodafone Malta Marathon Facebook page)
(Source: Vodafone Malta Marathon Facebook page)

Morrocan Said el-Bazzouzi was this year’s winner, finishing the Vodafone-sponsored marathon in two hours and 18 minutes, followed by Mohammed Hajjy, also from Morroco, who had won the race a number of times before.

The best placing Maltese runner was Andrew Chetcuti, who came in seventh.

A half marathon and a walkathon, for which 3,700 people registered to take part, were also held today.

(Source: Vodafone Malta Marathon Facebook page)
(Source: Vodafone Malta Marathon Facebook page)

More in National
Government issued tender to buy medical equipment itself, despite VGH concession
National

Government issued tender to buy medical equipment itself, despite VGH concession
Massimo Costa
Prime Minister calls on Fenech Adami to resign PAC post after leaked email revelations
National

Prime Minister calls on Fenech Adami to resign PAC post after leaked email revelations
Massimo Costa
Malta Marathon draws in thousands
National

Malta Marathon draws in thousands
Muscat hits out at Stellini, says classist mentality no longer has a place in Malta
National

Muscat hits out at Stellini, says classist mentality no longer has a place in Malta
Staff Reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe