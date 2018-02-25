Malta Marathon draws in thousands

Today’s Malta Marathon, dubbed the biggest athletic event on the island and now in its 33rd edition, saw thousands of athletes compete for charity.

More than 970 runner registered for the marathon, which started at Mdina and ended in Sliema, this year.

Morrocan Said el-Bazzouzi was this year’s winner, finishing the Vodafone-sponsored marathon in two hours and 18 minutes, followed by Mohammed Hajjy, also from Morroco, who had won the race a number of times before.

The best placing Maltese runner was Andrew Chetcuti, who came in seventh.

A half marathon and a walkathon, for which 3,700 people registered to take part, were also held today.