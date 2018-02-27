Seven companies express interest in fast ferry service

Seven companies have expressed interest in partnering with Gozo Channel to provide a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo, the Gozo ministry said this morning.

“Gozo minister Justyne Caruana is satisfied at the fact that strong interest has been shown in a preliminary market research undertaken by Gozo Channel for it to find a partner for the fast ferry service,” read a ministry statement.

It said that the first phase of the procedure to find an operator had been concluded, with the company now examining the proposals submitted by the seven companies. The majority of the companies were foreign, the ministry said.

It added that in the coming weeks Gozo Channel would be submitting its offer in order for it to start operating the service between the two islands.

The tender, which was issued earlier this month and closes on 26 April. According to the tender, interested parties are expected to commit exclusively to Gozo Channel’s bid, and may not submit its own bid.