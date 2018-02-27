Seven companies express interest in fast ferry service

The majority of the companies were foreign, the Gozo ministry said

yannick_pace
27 February 2018, 2:00pm
by Yannick Pace
The government had pledged to have the fast ferry service up and running by 2018
The government had pledged to have the fast ferry service up and running by 2018

Seven companies have expressed interest in partnering with Gozo Channel to provide a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo, the Gozo ministry said this morning.

“Gozo minister Justyne Caruana is satisfied at the fact that strong interest has been shown in a preliminary market research undertaken by Gozo Channel for it to find a partner for the fast ferry service,” read a ministry statement.

It said that the first phase of the procedure to find an operator had been concluded, with the company now examining the proposals submitted by the seven companies. The majority of the companies were foreign, the ministry said.

It added that in the coming weeks Gozo Channel would be submitting its offer in order for it to start operating the service between the two islands.

The tender, which was issued earlier this month and closes on 26 April. According to the tender, interested parties are expected to commit exclusively to Gozo Channel’s bid, and may not submit its own bid.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
Cabinet advises President to grant dying prisoner bail
National

Cabinet advises President to grant dying prisoner bail
Yannick Pace
Over 400 third country nationals deported in 2017
National

Over 400 third country nationals deported in 2017
Yannick Pace
Minister asked bizarre question on number of photocopies made since 2013
National

Minister asked bizarre question on number of photocopies made since 2013
Yannick Pace
Sparks fly as government MPs question Beppe Fenech Adami’s legitimacy to chair PAC
National

Sparks fly as government MPs question Beppe Fenech Adami’s legitimacy to chair PAC
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe