MUMN in ‘positive meeting’ with Steward Health Care

The US hospital operators took over the concession for the running of three of Malta’s public hospitals last month

22 March 2018, 2:49pm
The meeting between MUMN and Steward Health Care was described as positive by the Health ministry
The meeting between MUMN and Steward Health Care was described as positive by the Health ministry

The Malta Union Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) has held a meeting with the administration of Steward Health Care and the deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Steward Health Care took over the running of three of Malta’s public hospitals last month, after the concession for their maintenance and operation was transferred from Vitals Global Healthcare, the consortium whose bid was originally selected by the government. 

According to a statement issued by Fearne’s office, a number of topics were discussed during the meeting, including “that workers’ conditions remain the same, that workers remain government employees, and that the services offered at St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo General hospitals remains free of charge for all Maltese and Gozitan citizens”.

The statement added that the discussion also focused on the construction of a nursing school Northumbria, with “Steward reaffirming their commitment to make the campus one of their main priorities”.

More in National
Marlene Mizzi wins MEP of the Year Award
National

Marlene Mizzi wins MEP of the Year Award
Maria Pace
MUMN in ‘positive meeting’ with Steward Health Care
National

MUMN in ‘positive meeting’ with Steward Health Care
Caruana Galizia wins five libels over PN contracts allegation
National

Caruana Galizia wins five libels over PN contracts allegation
Matthew Agius
Brussels highlights need to address corruption to preserve Malta’s business model
National

Brussels highlights need to address corruption to preserve Malta’s business model
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe