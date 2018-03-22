MUMN in ‘positive meeting’ with Steward Health Care

The Malta Union Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) has held a meeting with the administration of Steward Health Care and the deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Steward Health Care took over the running of three of Malta’s public hospitals last month, after the concession for their maintenance and operation was transferred from Vitals Global Healthcare, the consortium whose bid was originally selected by the government.

According to a statement issued by Fearne’s office, a number of topics were discussed during the meeting, including “that workers’ conditions remain the same, that workers remain government employees, and that the services offered at St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo General hospitals remains free of charge for all Maltese and Gozitan citizens”.

The statement added that the discussion also focused on the construction of a nursing school Northumbria, with “Steward reaffirming their commitment to make the campus one of their main priorities”.