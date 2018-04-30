[WATCH] Two young Maltese singers making waves away from our shores

Two Maltese teenage singers, 18-year-old Emma Muscat and 16-year-old Amy Marie Borg, have been making waves away from our island, through their singing talents.

Emma, a singer, pianist, songwriter and university student, is taking part in the Italian TV talent show Amici, where young people aspiring to becoming professional singers compete with each other.

After being selected over hundreds of Italians to compete in the show, she has worked her way through the various stages and ended up winning fans’ votes and making it right to the final. Last Saturday she mesmerised the public in a duo with fellow contestant, Italian rapper Biondo, with whom she has struck up a relationship. The two sealed off their performance with a kiss.

Another rising star is Amy Marie, a soprano who wowed Britain’s Got Talent judges with her voice during her audition on the show on Saturday, hitting all the right notes as she sung the classical crossover Nella Fantasia.

After receiving a standing ovation from the judges - including Simon Cowell, who called her performance “glorious” - and leaving the audience impressed, Amy Marie progressed to the next round.