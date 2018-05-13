[WATCH] St Julian’s roads get facelift ahead of summer season

The Transport ministry has begun to perform a number of interventions on roads ahead of the rise in entertainment activities as the bustling tourist season edges closer.

After discussions with representatives of commercial groups, the ministry said it had initiated a number of interventions aimed mainly at road improvements in these areas, as was done prior to the previous summer in the areas of Qawra and Buġibba, the ministry said.

During the past week, night-time workers completed asphalting works in Triq San Gorg in Spinola Bay. Similar works will be conducted in roads leading to other tourist hotspots, such as the road leading to Delimara, the route leading to Mellieha, Ghadira, Armier and Cirkewwa.

Video: Transport Ministry

Moreover, the ministry said that the roads leading to Ghar Lapsi in Siggiewi were also nearing completion.

"Other works in preparation for summer are also being carried out along several routes which lead to popular bays, such as the roads leading to St Peter’s Pool in Delimara, and the main route which leads to Mellieħa, Għadira, Armier and Ċirkewwa, among others."

The ministry has said that these projects are part of the holistic plan to improve the efficiency, safety and quality of the Maltese roads, with the Directorate soon moving to the new agency, Infrastructure Malta, which will look to implement the government’s €700m infrastructure plan.