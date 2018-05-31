menu

False alarm as six workers believed trapped inside Ħas Saptan fuel complex are found

tia_reljic
31 May 2018, 2:56pm
by Tia Reljic
The fuel storage at Ħas Saptan
Six workers believed to have been trapped inside a tunnel at the Enemed underground fuel storage site at Ħas Saptan were found.

It turned out that initial reports suggesting that workers had been trapped inside the tunnel after an accident, were false.

The fuel site is on the Ħal Far road, adjacent to the airport.

Emergency services had been discpatched to the area, however no assistance was needed.

