Elderly lady sustains serious injuries from vehicle knockdown

81-year old lady hospitalised with serious injuries after getting hit by a car in Mosta
 

david_hudson
7 November 2018, 8:19pm
by David Hudson

An elderly lady has been hospitalised and is reportedly suffering from serious injuries after getting hit by a car in Mosta, according to Police.

District Police said that the Mosta woman, 81 years old, was hit by a Toyota Belta on Triq Dawret il-Wied in Mosta. The driver, 63 years of age, is also a Mosta resident.

An ambulance was called on site and delivered the 81-year old woman to Mater Dei hospital for treatment where she was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
