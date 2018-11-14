Fire-fighters rescue tenants unaware of fire inside Bugibba apartment

An apartment caught on fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Bugibba.

The Civil Protection Department was alerted at 3:30am and sent fire-fighters from the Xemxija Fire Station to the site.

The fire-fighters quickly put out the fire and rescued the tenants, who, were unaware of the fire going on inside the apartment.

An ambulance team assessed the victims for smoke inhalation, but no one was hurt.