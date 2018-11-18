menu

Seven individuals hospitalised after bypass collision

A total of seven individuals, four of whom are under 18, have been hospitalised after a severe collision on the Marsa Hamrun bypass

david_hudson
Last updated on 18 November 2018, 5:33pm
by David Hudson

Seven individuals have been taken to hospital after a collision between two cars, Police reported. The accident took place around noon on the Marsa Hamrun bypass. 

A 38-year old woman was driving a Renault Espace with two 14-year old girls and a 17-year old girl as passengers. The BMW X6 was being driven by a 42-year old father from Marsascala, with the mother and son of seven as passengers. It was a head-on collision, Police have reported. 

Five ambulances were called on site as well as members of the Civil Protection Unit which helped the injured individuals out of their cars.

All the individuals involved have been taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
