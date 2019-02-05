Malta joins EU in recognising Guaido as Venezuela’s acting president

Malta has joined the remainder of the EU in recognising Venezuelan National Assembly president Juan Guaidó, as interim president of Venezuela.

“Following a discussion in the cabinet of ministers, the Republic of Malta reaffirms its support to the European Union declaration of 26 January 2019 where various member states urged Mr Nicolás Maduro to take the necessary legal steps for democratic presidential elections within eight days,” the government said in a statement.

It said that on the same day, the EU’s High Representative/Vice President issued a statement on behalf of the 28 EU member states, also calling for the urgent holding of “free, transparent, and credible” presidential elections.

Moreover, it said the EU’s High Representative also indicated that, “in the absence of an announcement on the organisation of fresh elections with the necessary guarantees over the next days, the EU would take further actions, including on the issue of recognition of the country’s leadership, in line with article 233 of the Venezuelan Constitution”.

“The Republic of Malta takes note that Mr Nicolás Maduro has chosen not to set in motion the electoral process,” the government said.

“Subsequently, and in accordance wit the provisions of the Venezuelan Constitution, the Republic of Malta joins of the European Union Member States in acknowledging and supporting Mr Juan Guaidó, President of the democratically elected National Assembly, as President ad interim of Venezuela, in order for him to call for free, fair and democratic presidential elections.”

READ MORE: Sant bursts MEPs’ bubble: No power to recognise Venezuelan opposition’s attempt to take power