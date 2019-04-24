menu

Man falls off cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha

A 67-year-old man sustained serious injuries and had to be rescued by helicopter after falling off a cliff

maltatoday
24 April 2019, 7:13pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The man had to be winched up by an army helicopter
The man had to be winched up by an army helicopter

An elderly man was seriously injured after falling off a cliff in the vicinity of Ghajn Tuffieha, the police said.

The 67-year-old from St Paul’s Bay had to be rescued by an army helicopter that winched him up to safety. The incident happened at 1.45pm on Wednesday and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.

More in National
Apartment block collapses in Guardamangia
National

Apartment block collapses in Guardamangia
Kurt Sansone
Man falls off cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha
National

Man falls off cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha
MaltaToday Staff
[WATCH] Fibre optic cable to take Gozo’s connectivity to the next level
National

[WATCH] Fibre optic cable to take Gozo’s connectivity to the next level
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] ‘I wouldn’t trade today’s problems with those of previous administrations,’ Muscat says
National

[WATCH] ‘I wouldn’t trade today’s problems with those of previous administrations,’ Muscat says
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.