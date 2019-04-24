Man falls off cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha
A 67-year-old man sustained serious injuries and had to be rescued by helicopter after falling off a cliff
An elderly man was seriously injured after falling off a cliff in the vicinity of Ghajn Tuffieha, the police said.
The 67-year-old from St Paul’s Bay had to be rescued by an army helicopter that winched him up to safety. The incident happened at 1.45pm on Wednesday and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
