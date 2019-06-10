Malta's newest MP, Kevin Cutajar, formally sworn in to Parliament

Kevin Cutajar was formally sworn in to Parliament as an Opposition MP on Monday, replacing PN MP David Stellini who resigned his seat.

The co-option of the lawyer and Xagħra local councillor was approved by the Nationalist Party's executive committee on Saturday, after a previous decision by the committee to co-opt Jean Pierre Debono to replace Stellini was challenges.

The motion to co-opt Cutajar was moved in Parliament by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and seconded by Opposition leader Adrian Delia, with nobody opposing.

Cutajar, excusing himself for appearing emotional, said he felt honoured to be taking on the role of an MP, and was conscious of the responsibility this bestowed on him.

The Nationalist Party's original decision to co-opt Debono - after a majority of 42 executive committee members voted for him, compared to 40 for Cutajar - in Stellini's stead was met with heavy criticism and accusations that persons not eligible to vote had taken part in the co-option voting process.

Subsequently, Debono had announced that he would not be assuming his parliamentary seat, and Cutajar ran unopposed in a second co-option process.

Cutajar, who lost his sight as a teenager, is Malta's first visually impaired MP.