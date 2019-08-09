One last traffic nightmare at Msida's busy thoroughfare tonight

The north-bound carriageway at the Santa Venera tunnels will be closed for traffic for the last time tonight as workers apply the final touches to the Valley Road bridge.

The section of road between the Santa Venera tunnels and the University tunnels has been widened to six lanes with the project necessitating a wider bridge.

Over the past couple of days, the Msida road was completely closed to traffic between 5pm and 5am, as workers applied the finishing coat of tarmac, causing traffic mayhem in the area. The closures left motorists fuming as they experienced severe delays while passing through the area.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Fredrick Azzopardi took to Twitter to apologise for traffic delays.

Azzopardi explained that complete road closure could not start later than 5pm, which coincides with the evening rush hour traffic.

We understand Regional Rd night works caused delays. Road could not be closed later, to finish in time for early morning reopening. Thanks for your cooperation. Any inconvenience is regretted. Thanks to all supporting this operation - @InfraMalta opening 6 new lanes this weekend. pic.twitter.com/1XHIgrrnwC — Fredrick Azzopardi (@F_Azzopardi) August 8, 2019

“Road could not be closed later, to finish in time for early morning reopening,” Azzopardi explained.

The north-bound lanes will be completely closed to traffic for the last time at 5pm today until 5am on Saturday as workers apply the finishing touches.

Infrastructure Malta said road markings will continue to be applied until tomorrow and some lanes may be closed as a result.

All six lanes in the new stretch will be open for traffic by Sunday, the agency said.

The project is one of several road upgrades along the whole stretch of road from the Kappara junction to the Marsa junction and beyond.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Malta has started works on the stretch of road in San Ġwann that will connect the newly-opened Tal-Balal Road with the roundabout at the start of the Ta’ Żwejt Housing Estate.

The road will be widened to provide seamless transition for motorists coming from Naxxar to San Ġwann. The Tal-Balal road was widened to four lanes recently.